Sarin and Chlorine 'Very Likely' Used in Syria in March 2017, Watchdog Says
A medical staffer at Damascus Countryside Specialised Hospital holds a placard condemning a suspected chemical weapons attack on the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun, during a gathering to show solidarity with the victims in the rebel-held Douma on the outskirts of Damascus on April 6, 2017.
SAMEER AL-DOUMY—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:23 PM EDT

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The global chemical weapons watchdog says the nerve agent sarin and toxic chemical chlorine were “very likely” used as weapons in two attacks in central Syria in late March 2017.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Wednesday that its Fact-Finding Mission probing alleged attacks in Syria found that “sarin was very likely used as a chemical weapon in the south of Ltamenah” in Hama province on March 24 and that chlorine was very likely used a day later at and near Ltamenah Hospital.

The OPCW’s fact-finding team is not mandated to apportion blame for chemical attacks.

The organization says its findings were based on witness testimony and analysis of samples.

