Tiffany Haddish has a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. And unlike the rest of us, who do not breathe the same rarefied air that the Oscar winner and environmental activist also consumes, Haddish has had the opportunity to actually chat up DiCaprio. Because she’s Haddish — breakout star of Girls Trip, Beyoncé pal and in-demand actor — her approach to DiCaprio was just as unfiltered and hilarious as you might expect. In a new interview, she explained how she tried to make a rendezvous with DiCaprio into a reality.

“Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he’d let me hit that,” Haddish told The Hollywood Reporter.

“He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’ And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but …’ I was like, ‘Come on, wasn’t you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?’ I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.’ He starts bustin’ up laughin’. ‘Why?’ he asks, and I say, ‘Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this.’ He starts goin’ into how he got into the role, how he worked with these kids and all this stuff, and I’m just listenin’ and listenin’, like, ‘Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.’ I finally go, ‘All that’s good, I just need to know, When’s this gonna happen?'”

Unfortunately, the reporter decided to change the subject to something else at that moment — so we may never know when “this” is going to happen, but we can only hope they will for more funny anecdotes. In the meantime, congratulations to Haddish for shooting her shot.