Tiffany Haddish has a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. And unlike the rest of us, who do not breathe the same rarefied air that the Oscar winner and environmental activist also consumes, Haddish has had the opportunity to actually chat up DiCaprio. Because she’s Haddish — breakout star of Girls Trip, Beyoncé pal and in-demand actor — her approach to DiCaprio was just as unfiltered and hilarious as you might expect. In a new interview, she explained how she tried to make a rendezvous with DiCaprio into a reality.
“Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he’d let me hit that,” Haddish told The Hollywood Reporter.
Unfortunately, the reporter decided to change the subject to something else at that moment — so we may never know when “this” is going to happen, but we can only hope they will for more funny anecdotes. In the meantime, congratulations to Haddish for shooting her shot.