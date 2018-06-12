Following IHOP’s big reveal that it was changing it’s name- for now anyway – to IHOb to promote the debut of its new burgers, fellow restaurants like Wendy’s and Denny’s took to social media on Monday to mock the rebrand. Now, Burger King has also joined in on the viral pettiness.

Taking a shot at IHOP’s transition from a pancake to burger focus, the fast food joint changed its name to Pancake King on both Twitter and Facebook. Burger King does in fact serve pancakes for breakfast, but the dish is by no means what the chain is known for—as is certainly the case for the burgers at the establishment formerly known as IHOP.

Of course, the Internet was in stitches over the shady switch-up. “I love that @BurgerKing changed their profile to ‘Pancake King.’ I am 100% here for all the fast food pettiness,” tweeted one fan of the fast food beef. “Super size the petty!”

See some of the best responses below.