James Corden has been waging wars against musicians and actors in a series of rap battles on The Late Late Show. On Tuesday night’s episode, he finally won.

In “Drop the Mic” Corden faces off in rap battles against the likes of Helen Mirren and Dr. Phil. In the face of such illustrious competition, Corden hadn’t been able to win a single battle—until last night when he got a little boost from Sean “Diddy” Combs, who knows a thing or two about rap battles.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Corden faced off against noted rapper Ashton Kutcher who wowed the judges by saying Corden looked like “the baby of Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump” and dropping a Dude, Where’s My Car? reference into his rhymes. “People see me at valet, they say, ‘Look, it’s a star!’ People see you at valet, they say, ‘Dude, where’s my car?’” Kutcher spit.

While normally a pop culture reference of that caliber would guarantee a win, last night Corden came prepared with a few movie and television references of his own, plucked straight out of Kutcher’s IMDB profile. “Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Eve are movies you fumbled, you ruined more holidays than a Trump-loving uncle,” Corden rapped. “You joined Two and a Half Men when producers intervened, it’s the only time people thought, ‘Man I miss Charlie Sheen.’”

Corden finished Kutcher off with a brutal diss: “You invested all your money in technology and apps. Hell, I’d do the same thing if I knew I couldn’t act.”

Reggie Watts was supposed to name the winner, but it was too close for one man alone to call, so he brought in a little back-up: Diddy. After calling it “one of the closest battles in The Late Late Show history” he couldn’t help but give Corden the win, but by “only half a point.”