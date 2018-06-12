In addition to being the star of American Woman and an avowed vegan, Alicia Silverstone was also once an “ecoadvisor” to Donald Trump, a brief role that led to the Clueless actress having Trump’s number saved in her phone.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Silverstone revealed that she met with Trump before he was president, about ten years ago, to talk about solar panels.

“I was on one of the other talk shows in the daytime talking about solar panels and silk milk,” Silverstone said. “And he [Trump] said he was really interested and we exchanged numbers so that we could continue this conversation about solar panels. So I met with him.”

Silverstone said it was “worth it to take the meeting because if I could get him to have every building to have solar panels on it, wouldn’t that be a great accomplishment? So I’ll take one for the team.”

Watch Silverstone tell the full story below.