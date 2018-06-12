People Reacted Accordingly to This Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stunt

By Melissa Locker
11:39 AM EDT

After the airing of a recent episode of Britain’s Got Talent, viewers at home became obsessed with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waxfigures.

The robotic-looking Duke and Duchess were part of a marketing stunt to promote the new Live Figures exhibit at Madame Tussauds London. Per royal tchotchke tradition, Madame Tussauds debuted the couple’s official statues a few days ahead of their wedding last month.

Now the tourist trap’s official website is promoting a new tour that allows guests to get up and close and personal with the royals’ wax doppelgangers. The “Harry and Meghan” who stopped by the taping of Britain’s Got Talent were just two audience members wearing masks of the royals’ faces, which some can find pretty creepy.

Twitter even inevitably came up with a wild theory instantly, guessing the royal family had undertaken a switcheroo straight out of the Stepford Wives.

Check out the promotional video on Madame Tussauds’ website if you’re fine with faux royals.

