Jimmy Kimmel has proved time and again that he has no reservations about pulling out all the stops for a good prank. And during this year’s NBA Finals, the Live! host stayed true to his colors.

Before sitting down with Kevin Durant on Monday to get his take on LeBron’s next move, Kimmel revealed that he had sent his crew to Oakland for the first two games of the championship series specifically to mess with fans.

“While we were there, we had some fun with a Warriors fan,” he explained. “We were in Oracle Arena and our goal was to see how long we could keep a fan out of his seat during the fourth quarter. There was about a minute left in the game in regulation—Game 1, down to the wire. But this fan couldn’t sit down to watch it until he got this right.”

The Live! team’s challenge left the fan struggling to perfect a lengthy tongue-twister as precious seconds ticked away on the game clock.

Watch the full clip below.