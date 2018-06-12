Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow Suffers a Heart Attack, President Trump Tweets
Press Briefing on the G7 with Larry Kudlow, Director of the United States National Economic Council, in the White House Press Briefing room at the White House in Washington.
Michael Brochstein—SOPA Images&/LightRocket /Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:55 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, has suffered a heart attack.

Trump tweeted just minutes before his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Kudlow is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Kudlow joined Trump last week in Canada for the G-7 meeting of world leaders.

Trump tweets that, “Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack.”

Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE