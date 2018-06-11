It’s here: Sonic‘s new “Pickle Juice Slush” has arrived in stores, combining lime-green color, salty pickle flavor and the snow cone experience all in one, just in time for summer. Because even the traditional summer treat of the snow cone needed a wacky 2018 update, it seems.

The fast food establishment first began teasing the release of the unusual flavor earlier in the spring — to the internet’s surprise, delight and (some) dismay. And on Monday, June 11, it finally became available for purchase at some of Sonic’s 3,500 franchise locations nationwide, for a limited time run.

The “Pickle Juice” variation is not alone, however. “Available in four classic snow cone flavors including Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian, Tiger’s Blood and must-try Pickle Juice, SONIC’s icy-cold and colorful Snow Cone Slushes provide guests with the ultimate taste of summer in a sippable, slurpable delight,” the press release for the new treat reads with excitement. They further elaborate: “SONIC’s guests are game to try adventurous and fun flavors, so we’ve made it our mission to deliver the best of both worlds when it comes to innovation and variety.” Innovation indeed.

As a nice incentive, the drinks are half-price during “happy hour” if you want to limit your investment in the unusual flavor for your first round. But only time will tell if the Pickle Juice Slush ascends to the heights of popularity of the Unicorn Frappuccino, of course.

Early reviews are not entirely encouraging — but to each his or her own taste!