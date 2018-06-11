After IHOP revealed on Monday morning that their much-talked-about name change to “IHOb” was because they will now be selling burgers, things got spicy on Twitter with some fellow food chains.

Both Wendy’s and Denny’s took to their social media accounts soon following to share their strong feelings about the matter — effectively starting a Twitter beef in the process.

Shots were first fired by Denny’s, whose Twitter account (long noted for its sass on the Internet) shaded IHOP by insinuating that the pancake and breakfast chain’s big marketing ploy for its burger launch wouldn’t be memorable in the long run.

Wendy’s soon followed suit with a shady tweet reply of their own.

Your move, IHOP (or rather, IHOB.)