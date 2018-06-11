Dennis Rodman Came to the Trump-Kim Summit for More 'Basketball Diplomacy'

Former NBA standout Dennis Rodman has arrived in Singapore to support his “friends,” President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a summit on Tuesday.

Rodman tweeted last week that he his flight would be covered in part by PotCoin, a digital currency used by the marijuana industry.

Trump said Thursday that the basketball star was not invited to attend the actual summit.

“I like him. He’s a nice guy. No, he was not invited,” Trump told the media during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a recent Instagram post, Rodman shared a photo of himself posing with Trump, calling the president “one of the best negotiators of all time.” In another post, Rodman is pictured gifting Trump’s “Art of the Deal” book to North Korea’s minister of physical culture and sports, Kim Il Guk.

Rodman has visited Kim in North Korea at least four times and is one of few people who have met both leaders. Still, he maintains he is not a diplomat.

“Well, that’s not my purpose right now,” Rodman told reporters in June of 2017. “My purpose is to go over there and try to see if I can keep bringing sports to North Korea.”