North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Is Going on a Grand Tour of Singapore Before His Historic Summit With President Trump

(SINGAPORE) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is out of his luxurious hotel for a late-night city tour hours ahead of his summit with President Donald Trump.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (Bal-a-krish-nan) says Kim went to the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on Monday night.

The foreign minister posted a photo showing him with Kim at the place on Facebook.

South Korean media says Kim went there with his sister Kim Yo Jong and other top deputies.

Kim is meeting Trump on Tuesday for a historic summit aimed at discussing the future of his nuclear program.

It would be the first summit between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.