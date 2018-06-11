North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore Sunday for a historic summit with President Donald Trump — and running alongside his motorcade were his detachment of bodyguards.

The bodyguards were glimpsed flanking Kim’s Mercedes-Benz limousine as it traveled to the St. Regis Hotel in Singapore on Sunday. Trump arrived later in the day from a fraught G7 meeting with world leaders in Canada.

North Korea’s jogging guardians caught the world’s attention in April, when they escorted Kim to the landmark inter-Korea summit with South Korean President Moon Jae In. The 12-man unit, each dressed in a black suit and blue and white striped tie, was selected for skills including marksmanship and martial arts as well as physical fitness and even their looks, Agence France-Presse reported.

Kim brought a significant security presence to Singapore, including three airplanes and a convoy of armored vehicles. Summit venues and travel are also being protected by Singaporean police, Reuters reports.

“Security for Kim Jong Un will be tighter than for any other VIPs,” Kim Doo-hyun, a professor at Korea National Sport University, told Reuters. “I think we can presume that North Korea made more demands to Singapore than the United States did in terms of security.”

The leaders will meet Tuesday at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island, in what will be the first ever meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader. The U.S. hopes to persuade North Korea to relinquish its nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief.