Jackson Odell has died at the age of 20.

The musician and actor, best known for his role as Ari Caldwell on ABC’s The Goldbergs from 2013 to 2015, was found unresponsive at his Tarzana, California, residence on Friday, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE. His cause of death is pending an autopsy.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday,” his family in a statement posted to his Twitter page. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.”

The family continued, “We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making anymore statements.”

The actor’s career also included small roles on Private Practice, Modern Family, iCarly and Arrested Development.

He was also a singer-songwriter who contributed several original songs to the soundtrack for the 2018 movie Forever My Girl.

Actress Ariel Winter mourned his loss on social media, writing about their time together on Modern Family.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell,” she wrote. “I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared in an episode of Modern Family. We didn’t talk much as we entered our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends.”

