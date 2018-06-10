Ocean's 8 Opens With Franchise-Best $41.5 Million
Cate Blancett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna attend the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City.
Theo Wargo - FilmMagic/Getty Images
By Jake Coyle / AP
12:23 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — “Ocean’s 8,” the female-led overall of the starry “Ocean’s” franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend’s top spot from the fast-falling “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

According to estimates Sunday, “Ocean’s 8” set a new best for the franchise, not accounting for inflation. The three previous “Ocean’s” films all debuted with between $36-39 million in the last decade.

“Solo” slid to second place with $15.2 million on its third weekend.

The weekend’s second biggest opening was the acclaimed indie horror thriller “Hereditary.” Though audiences gave the notoriously scary film a D-plus CinemaScore, it set a company record for boutique distributor A24 with a $13 million debut.

