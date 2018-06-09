Today the internet is living under the British rule of Savannah Phillips, the 7-year-old breakout star of the 2018 Trooping the Colour.

An adorable photo of the Queen’s great granddaughter on the balcony at the 2018 Trooping the Colour with Prince George has gone viral. Dressed in bright blue, the young girl effectively silenced the future king with one swift move and a mischievous smile.

Four generations of the royal family stepped out onto the palace balcony for a second time on Saturday to recognize the crowds below by waving.

During the fly-past that caps off the annual event, a giddy Prince George was chuckling and pointing skyward. All the onlookers fell in love with his unbridled enthusiasm as he got down to the national anthem, except for one person – Savannah Phillips.

And so, his playful companion covered his mouth and made him giggle because kids will be kids. And in so doing, she blessed the world with the cutest moment of the festivities.

Savannah Phillips is the daughter of Peter Phillips – the son of Princess Anne and the Queen’s oldest grandson – and Autumn Phillips.

People immediately screen capped the exchange and shared it on Twitter, where Phillips earned the respect of the collective Internet.

It may have been all fun and games, but this isn’t the first time a woman has corrected a gentleman during the balcony appearance. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II reminded Prince William to stand up at the same event in 2017.

Looks like it’s a new woman’s game now.