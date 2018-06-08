Robert Mueller Indicts Konstantin Kilimnik and Hits Paul Manafort With Another Charge

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office has indicted a 20th person in its probe into Russian meddling and collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian political operative, was indicted for conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort also received a new charge of obstruction of justice related to alleged witness tampering, his sixth charge.

“A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia has returned a third superseding indictment today against Paul J. Manafort, Jr., 69, of Alexandria, Va., which adds Konstantin Kilimnik, 48, of Moscow, Russia, as a defendant and charges both defendants with conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice,” the Special Counsel said in a statement.

Mueller’s office has already charged Manafort with conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, and false statements.

Kilimnik, once described as “Manafort’s Manafort,” worked for Manafort’s political consulting firm, Davis Manafort Partners International in Kiev, Ukraine.