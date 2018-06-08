Robert Mueller Indicts Konstantin Kilimnik and Hits Paul Manafort With Another Charge
Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for Donald Trump, arrives at federal court in Washington, D.C. on May 23, 2018.
Aaron P. Bernstein—Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Alana Abramson
2:18 PM EDT

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office has indicted a 20th person in its probe into Russian meddling and collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian political operative, was indicted for conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort also received a new charge of obstruction of justice related to alleged witness tampering, his sixth charge.

“A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia has returned a third superseding indictment today against Paul J. Manafort, Jr., 69, of Alexandria, Va., which adds Konstantin Kilimnik, 48, of Moscow, Russia, as a defendant and charges both defendants with conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice,” the Special Counsel said in a statement.

Mueller’s office has already charged Manafort with conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, and false statements.

Kilimnik, once described as “Manafort’s Manafort,” worked for Manafort’s political consulting firm, Davis Manafort Partners International in Kiev, Ukraine.

