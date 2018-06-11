Here's Your First Look at Comedian Hannah Gadsby's Netflix Special Nanette

The Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby is taking an anti-comedy stance in her newest special, set to debut on Netflix on June 19.

“I do think I have to quit comedy,” she says in the trailer for Nanette, which you can watch exclusively above. “It’s probably not the forum to make such an announcement, is it?”

Although Gadsby argues against some aspects of comedy — self-deprecating jokes, for instance — she keeps the audience laughing throughout her set. She recounts being mistaken for a man in small towns, where she doesn’t always feel welcome.

“I don’t feel comfortable in a small town. I get a bit tense, mainly because of this situation,” she says pointing to her body. “I love being mistaken for a man. I wouldn’t want to be a straight white man, not if you paid me. Although the pay would be substantially better.”

At while Gadsby says she’s done making self-deprecating jokes, calling it not humility, but humiliation, she’s still heading out on stage to tell her stories.

“I want my story heard,” she says, emotionally, as the trailer closes out. “Because what I would have done to hear a story like mine.”

See the exclusive trailer for Nanette above.