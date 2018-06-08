Andrew Zimmern took to Twitter on Friday morning to mourn the death of his friend and fellow celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who was found dead in an apparent suicide.

“A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning,” Zimmern said on Twitter.

“Tony was a symphony,” he added. “I wish everyone could have seen all of him.”

Like Bourdain, Zimmern has hosted several series on the Travel Channel. Zimmern currently stars in Bizarre Foods. He and Bourdain crossed paths many times during their careers, and Bourdain appeared on Bizarre Foods several times. They also maintained a friendly professional rivalry, with Bourdain once joking in an interview that he resented Zimmern “a little bit because my daughter worships him.”

Zimmern then shared a picture of a pair of boots he had never worn because they were Bourdain’s. He also used the occasion to urge his followers to show kindness to others.