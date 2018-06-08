President Trump May Pardon Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali
Spray flies from the head of challenger Joe Frazier as heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali connects with a right in the ninth round of their title fight in Manila, Philippines, on October 1, 1975.
Mitsunori Chigita—AP
By Associated Press
8:59 AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight boxing champion — this time, Muhammad Ali.

Trump tells reporters he’s looking at “thousands of names” of people who could be granted clemency.

Trump’s already granted a posthumous pardon to boxing’s first black heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson — convicted of violating a law that made it illegal to transport women across state lines for “immoral” purposes.

Ali refused to enter the military during the Vietnam War, declaring himself a conscientious objector. His decision resulted in a draft-evasion conviction, and he was stripped of his heavyweight boxing crown. Ali’s legal fight ended in 1971, when the Supreme Court ruled in his favor.

Earlier this week, Trump commuted the life sentence of a woman whose cause was championed by Kim Kardashian West.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE