Anthony Bourdain Found Dead at 61 From Apparent Suicide

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France from an apparent suicide. He was 61.

Bourdain’s death was confirmed by CNN, which noted he was filming an episode of his show Parts Unknown.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” the statement added. “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain, who has one daughter, visited roughly 120 countries over the years, exploring various cultures and cuisines. His CNN show, Parts Unknown, received five Emmy Awards as well as a 2013 Peabody Award.

He also wrote about his travels and culinary adventures in his 2000 memoir, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, which was a New York Times bestseller.

In an interview with TIME in 2015, Bourdain revealed he had been surprised by the book’s success. “A lot of people offered me things in the wake of that, and I was careful about what I said yes to. I live by something called a no-a–hole rule: Whatever it is I’m considering, I ask myself, whoever I have to deal with in this project, if they call me at 11 o’clock at night, will it be O.K.? I don’t want to have to pick up thinking, Oh, that a–hole’s on the phone,” he said.

The announcement of Bourdain’s death by suicide comes three days after fashion designer Kate Spade hanged herself in her Manhattan apartment. Federal data shows that suicide rates have increased steadily across nearly every demographic over the past two decades, rising by 28% from 1999 to 2016.

If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.