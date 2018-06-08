A Former Senate Aide Has Been Indicted for Lying to the FBI About Contact With Reporters
American flags fly over the Federal Bureau of Investigation building in Washington, D.C. on July 18, 2001.
Alex Wong—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:19 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that James A. Wolfe, of Ellicott City, Maryland, has been arrested and indicted on three counts of false statements.

Wolfe was a longtime intelligence panel staffer and served as director of security for the committee, a position that gave him access to classified information.

Prosecutors say Wolfe lied to the FBI in December 2017 about contacts he had with three reporters. Prosecutors say he also lied about giving two reporters non-public information about committee matters.

Wolfe is expected to make his first court appearance Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE