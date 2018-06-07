Fashion Show Replaced Models With Drones Because the Future Is Now
Goran Jakus Photography—Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Cady Lang
3:54 PM EDT

A fashion show case in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia made a major style statement this week when they sent drones to show their clothing instead of models.

Dresses fluttered in the air as they were displayed via drone, sans humans. In an interview with BBC Arabic, Ali Nabil Akbar, one of the organizers of the fashion event, said that the decision to use drones to show their wares was “suitable for the month of Ramadan” and was the result of much time and preparation.

This isn’t the first time that drones have made an appearance in the fashion arena either; earlier this year, in February, Dolce & Gabbana sent drones down the runway as a tech-savvy way to show off their new line of handbags.

See the flying fashion drones below.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE