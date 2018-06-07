It’s official: Legally Blonde 3 is coming. On Thursday, none other than the beloved Elle Woods actress Reese Witherspoon herself updated the world with the news on social media.

She shared a particularly iconic video clip of herself drifting languidly across a pool, reclining on a blow-up floatie. “It’s true…” she wrote. (The scene, if you’ll recall, reenacts her Harvard application video from the 2001 original.)

Earlier in the week, news began to pop up that MGM was nearing a deal to make the sequel happen. According to Deadline, many of the original players are coming back on board: writers Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah will be joined by producers Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, with Witherspoon also involved in production.

Legally Blonde first hit theaters in 2001, and nothing has been the same since. No, really: Witherspoon’s now-classic portrayal of a bright, ambitious, pink-loving young law student proving that one shouldn’t judge books by their covers has become part of the cultural lexicon, spawning a number of indelible catchphrases and launching Witherspoon to superstardom. (Consider: the bend and snap. The importance of an alibi. The line, “What, like it’s hard?”) It was followed by a 2003 sequel (Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde), a 2007 Broadway musical and a 2009 straight-to-video spinoff.

But we shouldn’t be surprised: Witherspoon has been gunning for this for years.

“I actually think it’s kind of great right now because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women,” she said in a 2015 TV appearance about the potential for a Legally Blonde return. “And I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office.” Looks like we already have a head start on those plot lines.