The longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century is about to happen on Friday, July 27.

While the 2018 lunar eclipse won’t be visible from the U.S., places all around the world — including the Middle East and Greece — will be in prime locations to see the celestial event.

After searching for areas that are projected to have the clearest skies and longest window of time to see the entire four-hour eclipse, TIME compiled a list of the best places to see the July 27 total lunar eclipse.

Cairo, Egypt

People in Cairo will be able to see the entire lunar eclipse — and it’s likely that there won’t be any clouds in the area to block views of the celestial event, according to The Weather Channel.

The total eclipse will start at 9:30 p.m. local time on July 27 and will stay completely red until 11:30 p.m. local time.

There will also be some opportunities to capture Instagram-worthy photos of the moon over the Great Pyramid of Giza or the Cairo Citadel during the eclipse.

Limassol, Cyprus

The popular open air Promenade Park in the coastal city of Limassol will offer uninhibited views of the 2018 lunar eclipse. Head to the Ancient Tombs or the Limassol Castle, which was built in 1191, for some good photo opportunities.

The totality will start at 10:30 p.m. local time and end 12:30 a.m. on July 27.

Santorini, Greece

While the island of Santorini does not fall within the area that can see every phase of the lunar eclipse, you will be able to see all of the moon move into totality and all of the totality itself, which will begin at 10:30 p.m. and end at 12:13 a.m. on Friday, July 27.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai has many beautiful seaside areas including the Kite Beach, or the man-made Palm Island. While the beaches are great places to go in the day, you might want to head inland for the 2018 lunar eclipse, as it is less likely to be cloudy.

The places most likely to be the clearest on July 27 are away from the shoreline. The Jumeirah Village Circle or the Dubai Miracle Gardens could make good spots to camp out during the eclipse. Dubai is also known for its very tall buildings, so it may be good to book a hotel room on a particularly high floor during the eclipse.

You will be able to view the whole eclipse, with the totality beginning at 11:30 p.m. and ending at 1:13 a.m. local time.

Harare, Zimbabwe

Some people may be able to watch the lunar eclipse surrounded by giraffes and zebras in Zimbabwe’s Matobo National Park.

The totality will be visible from 9:30 p.m. and end 11:13 p.m. local time in Zimbabwe on July 27.