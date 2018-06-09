Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be newlyweds, but that wouldn’t stop them from their official royal duties at the Trooping the Colour 2018 in London.

On Saturday, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Queen’s birthday parade. A longstanding tradition, the event is so called because military units show their “colours,” or flags, and then troop (march) around. As many as 1,400 soldiers performed drills to honor the day, and thousands line the streets to watch the fanfare.

Unsurprisingly, most of the eyeballs were on the new family addition. Meghan wore an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress in pale pink with a matching Philip Treacy hat.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at The Royal Horseguards during Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 9, 2018 in London, England Dan Kitwood—Getty Images

She came. She waved. She conquered.

There Meghan was, smiling for the crowds, sharing a carriage with her new husband, Prince Harry. Later, she is expected to make her grand debut on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

She attended Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration on May 22, but this event is her first widely watched appearance following her honeymoon after the royal wedding on May 19.

Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, during Trooping the Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England Chris Jackson—Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at The Royal Horseguards during the Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1,400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st Dan Kitwood—Getty Images

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and her mother-in-law, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, followed close behind Meghan and Harry. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress and a Juliette Botterill hat in an ice blue that matched Camilla’s attire.

Prince George and Prince Charlotte are expected to also make appearances later in the day.

Following the wedding, Meghan’s royal website profile was instantly updated to emphasize charity commitments to organizations like UN Women, One Young World and World Vision.