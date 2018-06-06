Even the Top Republican in Congress Says Trump Is Wrong About 'Spygate' and the FBI

By Mary Clare Jalonick / AP
11:46 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says there’s no evidence that the FBI planted a “spy” in President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The comments contradict Trump, who has insisted the agency planted a “spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win.”

Both Ryan and House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy attended a classified briefing last month following reports that the FBI used an informant in its Russian meddling probe. Gowdy said afterward he was convinced that “the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do” and he didn’t see evidence of a spy.

Ryan said Gowdy’s “initial assessment is accurate” and he’s seen no evidence to the contrary. But he said Congress still has questions.

