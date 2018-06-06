A truck driver in Scotland has gone viral after he kindly cut a wide berth around a family of intrepid cyclists, which earned him the approval of their youngest, a 4-year-old cyclist who flashed him a “thumbs up” and a “thank you.”

The video was captured by on the dash cam of Tom Jones, the patriarch of the family, who began recording the family’s bike rides after experiencing aggressive passes by drivers. According to the BBC, the Jones family has traveled all over Scotland on bikes, including children Thomas Ivor (9), Ruth (5), and Rhoda (4), who gave the truck driver positive reinforcement for his excellent passing skills.

“I told her, ‘that lorry driver has been really kind, make sure you say thank you,” Jones said.

Jones shared video of the friendly act on their Twitter account on Sunday night, where it was viewed by thousands and also shared by many police accounts as affirmative examples of good behavior on the road.