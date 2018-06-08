Weekend Recipe: A Flourless Orange Cake

I adore baking with whole fruits. Citrus fruits in particular, such as oranges, impart rich aromatics that are very refreshing on the palate. This flourless orange cake is simple to make and scented with whole sweet oranges, vanilla, almonds and honey to create a truly irresistible gluten-free treat that’s perfect for any occasion. It’s also extremely moist, so it’ll keep in the fridge for at least a week, and in my opinion, become even more delicious as the flavors deepen over time

I love to serve this cake with a dollop of thick natural yogurt or crème fraîche, but it’s also just as delicious with a dollop of coconut yogurt or coconut cream if you want to go dairy free. Oranges are also rich in Vitamin C, which can help boost immunity, and are high in soluble fiber, which supports digestive health.

This recipe is from my cookbook Purely Delicious.

INGREDIENTS

ORANGE CAKE:

1–2 whole sweet oranges (350 g total)

3 eggs

125 g (4 oz) honey (approximately 1/3 cup or you can you can weigh your honey on an electric scale)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

200 g (7 oz) ground almonds

1 teaspoon baking powder

CARAMELIZED ORANGES:

2 oranges

2 generous teaspoons butter or ghee

1 teaspoon honey

DIRECTIONS

ORANGE CAKE:

Preheat your oven to 160°C (320°F) Steam or boil the oranges for 1 hour until soft, and then drain and allow to cool Roughly chop cooked oranges and place into a food processor until smooth Add eggs, honey and vanilla then process again until smooth and creamy Add almond meal and baking powder, and process again for the last time Line a 20-cm (9-inch) baking tin with baking paper on the base and sides Spoon orange cake batter into the tin and smooth over with the back of a spoon Bake for 45 minutes or until cooked through and golden Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for 1 hour before turning out from the tin

CARAMELIZED ORANGES:

Slice one orange into even round slices Juice and zest the other orange Heat butter and honey in a large pan until melted and golden. Add the orange slices and brown until golden and caramelized Remove from the heat and garnish the top of the cake Pour the honey caramel sauce over the cake and oranges and enjoy

NOTES + INSPIRATION: Maple syrup can be used in place of the honey.

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking and eating healthier. Eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter