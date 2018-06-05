LeBron James has voiced his thoughts on President Donald Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles’ visit to the White House.

During a Tuesday press conference ahead of Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers star was asked about Trump’s decision to revoke the championship NFL team’s invitation to celebrate their Super Bowl win at the White House.

“It’s typical of him. I mean, I’m not surprised,” LeBron replied, later adding, “Let’s not let someone uninviting you to their house take away from that moment…Winning [a championship] is way bigger than getting invited to the White House, especially with him in there.”

Following reports that only a small delegation of Eagles players was planning to attend Tuesday’s ceremony, Trump announced on Monday that he had rescinded the team’s invite due to the ongoing national anthem protest controversy.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow,” Trump said in a statement. “They disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the national anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

LeBron also stated that neither the Cavs nor Warriors would go to the White House following this year’s NBA championship, prompting Golden State point guard Stephen Curry to agree.