On Tuesday morning, news broke that fashion designer Kate Spade had been found dead in her New York home in an apparent suicide, according to the Associated Press. She was 55.

Shocked fans of her work — which included an empire known for stylish and functional handbags and accessories and tailored clothes with a playful spin — took to the internet to share their memories of how her designs had shaped them and their understanding of style.

Originally from Missouri, Spade started work at Manhattan’s Mademoiselle magazine in the 1980s before leaving to pursue the development of her handbag line along with her husband Andy Spade. She was named America’s New Fashion Talent in Accessories in 1996 and the Best Accessory Designer of the Year in 1998 by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Spade left her namesake brand back in 2006; it was later purchased for $2.4 billion. In the last few years, Spade launched a new accessories brand, Frances Valentine.