Kate Spade Found Dead of Apparent Suicide in New York City Apartment

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment Tuesday morning of apparent suicide, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to TIME.

Police responded to Spade’s apartment around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Her death is still under investigation.

Spade, 55, was known for her iconic brand of sleek, colorful handbags and accessories. She launched Kate Spade New York in 1993, setting out to “design the perfect handbag” after working as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle.

In 2016, Spade launched a new fashion line, Frances Valentine, and officially changed her name to Kate Valentine.

She is survived by her husband, Andy, and daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.

If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.