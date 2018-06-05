In the U.S., the Heinz brand may be best known for their iconic tomato ketchup. But in the U.K., there’s another product that is a mainstay on shelves: a mayonnaise-like condiment formerly known as “salad cream.”

That’s “formerly known as” because Heinz has decided to rename the topping to “sandwich cream,” following the results of research that proved only 14% of consumers were using the spread as a salad dressing after all, as London’s Eater reports.

“After a century of being a must-have ingredient in lunchboxes and picnic hampers up and down the country, Heinz Salad Cream is still the ‘Original Tangy Taste’ that makes it one of Britain’s best-loved sauces,” Heinz describes the dressing on their website; it’s been around for 104 years, The Telegraph reports. Its ingredients include vinegar, rapeseed oil, sugar, cornflour, mustard and egg yolks, giving it a little more kick than a traditional mayonnaise.

Salad cream — or, rather, sandwich cream — never established quite the same foothold in the U.S., although it is a healthier alternative to mayo. Yet when Heinz attempted to phase out salad cream altogether in 1999, the ensuing uproar from U.K. fans led them to keep it on shelves. Apparently it was a big hit when iceberg lettuce was still in style, which can hold up to the cream’s consistency. But looks like they’re willing to update the label for today’s use cases: after all, trendy microgreens may not be such an ideal culinary match.