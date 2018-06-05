Shawn Mendes — singer, songwriter, teen idol, current holder of the Billboard top spot for his new self-titled album — just kicked off a takeover of James Corden’s Late Late Show on Monday night. And of course, things began with one of Corden’s classic segments of Carpool Karaoke.

Mendes and Corden blasted some of the artist’s biggest songs, from “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” to “In My Blood” and “Lost in Japan” off his new album, and his earlier hits like “Mercy” and “Treat You Better.” But they also took the time to joke around, between chatting about his new solo digs in Toronto, their mutual affection for Justin Bieber and Mendes’s nearly-superfan-status love of Harry Potter. (Featuring some excellent costume changes that Mendes plays off with deadpan delivery.)

But they really take it to another level when they quit the car and take the show to a hockey rink where Mendes — who’s Canadian — faces off against goalie Corden in a quick shoot-out, showing off his prowess on ice. Corden, unfortunately, doesn’t have quite the same level of comfort at the rink.

This is just the beginning for Mendes’s appearances on the show, as he’ll continue to appear nightly during the week. Shawn Mendes is his third consecutive number one album, and he’ll take it on tour next spring.