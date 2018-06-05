An employee at Michigan State University has been charged with bestiality and put on administrative leave after being accused of sexually penetrating a dog.

Health physicist Joseph Hattey, 51, is accused of using his penis and hand to enter a Bassett Hound, Fox News reports citing the attorney general’s office.

The animal, which was not owned by the school, is reportedly safe and in the custody of Ingham County Animal Control.

The episode happened sometime between Jan. 7, 2018 and March 8, 2018, but did not occur on campus.

The charge is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Emily Guerrant, a spokesperson for MSU, released the following statement:

Michigan State University was informed by the MSU Police Department on April 17 of a criminal investigation against Joseph Hattey, a health physicist with the Environmental Health and Safety Unit (note this position does not work with students, patients or animals). Hattey was immediately put on administrative suspension, pending the investigation. The university has been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials on this matter. MSUPD is providing digital forensic support in the investigation.