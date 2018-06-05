Netflix is working nine to five — on a new Dolly Parton series.

The streaming giant announced on Monday an upcoming eight-part anthology, with each episode based on a song by Parton. In addition to serving as executive producer, Parton will also appear in the still-untitled series.

“As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music. I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix,” Parton said in a statement. “We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support.”

Turning Parton songs into TV entertainment was recently a success for NBC. In 2015, NBC released the TV movie Coat of Many Colors as a holiday special; it told a story from Parton’s childhood that inspired her song of the same name, and starred Alyvia Alyn Lind as young Parton. Following the positive reception, NBC brought back Lind and the rest of the cast — which also included Gerald McRaney, Ricky Schroeder, and Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles — for a sequel, Christmas of Many Colors, in 2016. At one point NBC announced it would also produce a TV movie based on Parton’s song “Jolene,” but that project never moved forward.

Parton has been busy even outside of TV. In February, as part of her nonprofit literacy organization Imagination Library, Parton donated her 100 millionth bookto children around the world.

This article originally appeared on ew.com.