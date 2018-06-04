After sending out a selfie to her Ocean’s 8 group text during a Monday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Mindy Kaling answered a question about her co-stars that was probably on every viewer’s mind: What’s it like to work with Rihanna?

Kaling stars alongside Rih—as well as Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina and Anne Hathaway—in the forthcoming all-female reboot of the original Ocean’s trilogy, prompting DeGeneres to inquire about the ANTI-singer’s presence on set.

“She was amazing and I’m so intimidated of her. Because I feel like movie stars are here and pop stars are here,” Kaling explained, raising her hand to a higher level. “Because they can do whatever they want and no one thinks it’s crazy or weird. So when I met Rihanna I was like, ‘Hi Rihanna, it’s great to meet you.’ And like on the third day, I’d go up to Rihanna and be like, ‘Hey Rihanna, it’s Mindy Kaling,’ and she’s like, ‘I know, we’re in a movie together.'”

However, Kaling went on to say that she and Rih eventually got closer—or at least she thinks they did.

“She remembers my name I think,” Kaling added. “So I think we’re good friends.”

Watch the full clip below.