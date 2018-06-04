In Game of Thrones, the character of Khal Drogo played by Jason Momoa has long since departed the show, all the way back in its first season. (We’re now awaiting season eight.) But in real life, Daenerys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke remains friends with Momoa — and in an Instagram post shared Sunday, she gave longtime Thrones fans plenty of wish fulfillment with a reunion photo that brings the two former royals, leaders and lovers back together in an epic way.

In the picture, a smiling Momoa is lifting Clarke dramatically against a backdrop of the Iron Throne itself, the very chair that both of their characters had designs on claiming. Apparently this is the closest Clarke will ever get to remaking “that lift” from the classic film Dirty Dancing, according to her caption. (You know, the iconic move between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey that has launched a thousand copycats, including a memorable Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone reenactment.)

“Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there’s no lake. And yes, I have no idea I’m NOT being raised above his head,” Clarke joked of their cinematic moment, throwing in a few related hashtags for good measure.

The duo first started working together on Thrones back in 2011, when Clarke’s character was not yet a Khaleesi. She can be seen most recently in Solo: A Star Wars Story as Qi’ra, while Momoa will be starring in the upcoming Aquaman release.