Jimmy Fallon delivered a surprise commencement address Sunday to graduates of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed in a shooting in February.
Fallon repeatedly thanked the students for their activism in the wake of the tragedy and told them to “keep changing the world.”
“When you think of commencement speakers, you think of people who are inspirational, people who are eloquent, people who have changed the world,” Fallon said. “When you think of high school students, you think of people who are a little immature and slightly awkward and still learning to be an adult. Welcome to opposite day.”
Fallon also offered the graduates several pieces of advice.
“Try new things. Remember the past, but don’t stay there. Honor your fellow humans. Keep laughing,” Fallon said. “Celebrate anything you can as often as you can — because it’s fun. Write letters and send them with a stamp in the mailbox. Try that. Say hello to people. Smile more often. Be kind to people who wait on your table, bag your groceries, move your furniture. And when you dance, dance from the inside. If I could give you one last piece of advice, it would be this: Don’t ever get off your parents’ wireless plan. Ride that train as long as possible because you don’t know how expensive data is.”
Read the full text of his address here: