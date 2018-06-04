Microsoft Bought GitHub and the Clippy Jokes Escalated Quickly
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during the Microsoft Build Developer Conference on March 30, 2016 in San Francisco
Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
By Melissa Locker
11:30 AM EDT

Microsoft just announced that it has acquired GitHub, the coding platform that is popular among software developers, in a deal worth $7.5 billion. The acquisition of GitHub’s estimated 85 million code repositories could make Microsoft a larger host of source code globally. “Microsoft is a developer-first company, and by joining forces with GitHub we strengthen our commitment to developer freedom, openness and innovation,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.

The move means that the estimated 28 million developers who are part of the GitHub community, will now be part of the Microsoft community—and people had a lot of feelings about that. Twitter is filled with GitHub users and coding community members and tech watchers pointing and laughing, while pointing and clicking. While some are joking about moving their code to GitHub competitors like GitLab and Bitbucket, others are pointing out how Microsoft’s Clippy, personal assistant might help with code writing in the future.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE