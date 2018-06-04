Prince Harry Has a Non-Love-Related Announcement to Make

Prince Harry may be a newly married man, but his role as husband to Meghan Markle isn’t slowing him down from continuing to pursue his official royal duties. On Monday, the Duke of Sussex shared an announcement about the Invictus Games, of which he is patron: the Games will be hosted in 2020 in The Hague.

“The Netherlands has supported the #InvictusGames from the very beginning, and I know that everyone there will fully get behind and support the soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely,” his Twitter release states, adding that the Games have already taken place in London, Orlando and Toronto in 2017. In October 2018 they will move to Sydney, Australia — and now we know to look out for Harry (and, most likely, Meghan Markle) way out in 2020 in the Netherlands.

First started by Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games bring together injured or ill service men and women from around the world to participate in sports competitions. For 2020, they are expecting as many as 19 countries to field teams across events like archery, wheelchair rugby and paratriathlon. With Harry as the patron and a committed attendee, they have drawn fans like Barack and Michelle Obama. The earlier Invictus Games were also where Harry purportedly met Markle, and later where the two made their first public appearance together.

Harry is a veteran himself, having served for a decade in the military and completing two tours of duty in Afghanistan.