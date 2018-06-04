A Teen Girl Was Found Guilty of Plotting a Terrorist Attack in London

An 18-year-old girl has been found guilty of planning, alongside her mother and sister, an attack on the British Museum in London, in what is being called the U.K.’s first all-female, ISIS-related terrorist plot.

Safaa Boular, from Vauxhall, south London, was detained by police for her attempt to join her partner Naweed Hussain, an ISIS recruiter, in Syria, where the pair planned to carry out a suicide attack, according to the prosecutor in Boular’s trial. The pair had met online when Boular was about 16 and Hussain was 15 years her senior, Sky News reports.

When Hussain was killed in Syria, Boular was charged and detained. She soon recruited her older sister, Rizlaune, to help with a grenade and gun attack in central London, wanting to join Hussain in martyrdom, The Guardian reports. Police discovered messages on her phone between the sisters, who used an Alice in Wonderland-themed code to discuss the plan. Rizlaine Boular, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting the attack and her mother, Mina Dich, admitted to assisting her, The Guardian reports.

The prosecutor, Duncan Atkinson, said Boular and Hussain “planned to launch an attack against members of the public, selected largely at random, in the environs of that cultural jewel and most popular of tourist attractions, the British Museum, in central London,” according to Sky.

Safaa Boular is one of the youngest women to have been charged and convicted of terrorism offenses in Britain. During the trial, her lawyer claimed that she had been “groomed” by Hussain.

A jury deliberated for two days before finding Safaa Boular guilty. Sentencing will take place in about six weeks.