Jon Stewart has weighed in on the controversy that erupted after Samantha Bee made a lewd comment about Ivanka Trump on a recent episode of Full Frontal.

During an onstage Q&A at Clusterfest comedy festival over the weekend, the former Daily Show host was asked for his opinion on Bee’s remark and subsequent apology to the First Daughter.

Bee was criticized by some for a segment about President Donald Trump’s immigration policy in which she referred to Ivanka as a “feckless c—,” a crude euphemism for a female body part. She later issued an apology for the comment in a tweet that came hours after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke out about her words.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee wrote. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

However, judging by Stewart’s commentary on the matter, it seems as though he doesn’t think her apology was beneficial.

“Please understand that a lot of what the right does, and it’s maybe their greatest genius, is they’ve created a code of conduct that they police, that they themselves don’t have to, in any way, abide,” he said, according to The Daily Beast. “Don’t get caught in a trap of thinking you can live up to a code of integrity that will be enough for the propagandist right. There isn’t. And so, create your own moral code to live by, but don’t be fooled into trying to make concessions that you think will mollify them.”

“They don’t give a s— about the word ‘c—,'” he added of the Trump administration. “That is probably—[Trump] says that instead of ‘please,’ I’m guessing.”