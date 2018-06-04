TIME and WeWork Partner to Launch TIME 100 x WeWork Speaker Series

(New York, June 4, 2018) – TIME and WeWork are partnering to launch the TIME 100 x WeWork Speaker Series, it was announced today. The series is an extension of TIME’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world and will feature conversations with past and present TIME 100 honorees about what it takes to effect change. All events will take place at WeWork locations across the country.

The first installment of the series will feature Raj Panjabi, CEO of Last Mile Health and member of the 2016 TIME 100, on Wednesday, June 6 in Miami, FL. Last Mile Health is an organization that has pioneered a new model of global healthcare—training locals in developing countries to become health workers so they can better aid their own communities. The discussion will be hosted by TIME Staff Writer Alexandra Sifferlin.

“TIME created the TIME 100 to start conversations about and among the world’s most influential people,” said Dan Macsai, Editorial Director of the TIME 100. “We are excited to partner with WeWork to bring even more of those conversations to life.”

“We’re excited to partner with TIME and kick off the TIME 100 x WeWork Speaker Series in Miami,” said Bobby Condon, WeWork General Manager for the Southeast. “WeWork is committed to supporting innovative companies and individuals that embody our mantra, ‘Create Your Life’s Work.’ This partnership and speaker series will allow us to provide a platform for these conversations in a unique way.”

Details for future TIME 100 x WeWork events, including locations and speakers, will be announced in the coming weeks.