Police are investigating an FBI agent who was showing off his dance moves at a bar in Denver, Colorado when his gun accidentally fired and shot a man.

The off-duty officer wounded the man when his handgun fell from his holster while he performed a backflip on the dance floor at the Mile High Spirits distillery, the Denver Post reports.

The victim was shot in the lower leg and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Denver police news release.

In a video obtained by Denver7, the agent can be seen throwing down some moves before a crowd of onlookers before launching into a backflip. While flipping, the gun flies from his waistband. As the man reaches to pick it up the gun fires. The crowd appear shocked as the agent replaces the gun and raises up his arms.

“When the agent retrieved his handgun, an unintended discharge occurred,” the police release said.

After the incident, the agent, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Denver police headquarters and then released to an FBI supervisor, the the Post reports. The Denver police homicide unit is investigating the incident and the city’s district attorney’s office will determine whether any charges will be filed.