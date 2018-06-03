2 Climbers Die at Yosemite's El Capitan a Week After Another Fatal Fall
The El Capitan monolith in the Yosemite National Park in California on June 4, 2015.
MARK RALSTON—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:10 PM EDT

(YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif.) — Officials say two people have been killed after they fell while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National Park.

The National Park Service says it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday while the two people were climbing the Freeblast Route.

Park rangers and search and rescue personnel responded to the scene but the climbers didn’t survive the fall.

The names of the climbers were not immediately released and officials would not provide any additional information.

This is the second fatal incident in Yosemite National Park in a little over a week.

Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE