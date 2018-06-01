Everyone Wins Thanks to LeBron James's Game-Changing Reaction to J.R. Smith's NBA Finals Mistake

By Megan McCluskey
11:13 AM EDT

The basketball world was shook to its core Thursday night thanks to Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. But judging by his facial expressions, there was no one more thrown by the game’s rollercoaster ending than LeBron James himself.

After putting on a performance for the ages in the Cleveland Cavaliers first post-season outing against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron watched on in horror as J.R. Smith squandered the final seconds of regulation by taking an offensive rebound out past the 3-point line without calling time. The tied game was sent into overtime and the Cavs went on to lose 114-124.

But LeBron’s torment didn’t stop there. As is nearly always the case with devastating sports twists, the Internet couldn’t resist making a meme out of the moment. After a photo emerged of James throwing his arms up in disbelief at Smith’s mistake, Twitter was quick to take advantage of the opportunity to crack some jokes.

See some of the best reactions below.

