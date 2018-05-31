Malala Yousafzai and Elon Musk may both be celebrities in their own right, but as a human rights activist and billionaire CEO of a car company, they don’t usually have much cause to interact.

However, thanks to a parody news story from satirical website Clickhole, that’s all changed. After Clickhole tweeted out a link to an article with the headline, “More Bad Press For Elon: The Car Elon Musk Launched Into Orbit Has Fallen Back Down To Earth And Crushed Malala Yousafzai,” on Wednesday, Musk took to Twitter to joke about his imagined blunder.

“Hell of a week,” Musk tweeted in response to the piece.

But it was when Yousafzai herself chimed in that the fun really began. “Hello from the other side,” she tweeted, prompting a greeting featuring a ghost emoji from the Tesla creator.

Shortly afterwards, Twitter began losing it over the interaction. “I can’t stop laughing, it’s 11pm, my husband and kids think I’ve finally lost it,” wrote one delighted user.

See some more reactions below.