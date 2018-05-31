Nike Wants Fanny Pack Pool Slides to Be the Shoe of the Summer
By Megan McCluskey
1:38 PM EDT

Don’t want to lug a purse around? Wearing pants with no pockets? Nike has the perfect solution for your sundry-carrying woes: Fanny pack slides.

Just in time for summer, Nike is launching a “Fanny Pack” edition of its classic Benassi slides—a.k.a. slides that feature small zippered pouches attached to the straps.

The versatile sandals are available in a variety of color combinations—including lime green and turquoise, black and pink, and the standard all black—and are already being praised by fans of the update.

“Nike gonna make me pull some cash out of my fanny pack,” tweeted one excited supporter in response to the news.

Nike has yet to announce a price or release date for the Benassi “Fanny Pack” slides, but it’s likely they will be available soon.

