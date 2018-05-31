The Russian Journalist Who Faked His Own Death Was Smeared With Pig's Blood
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko (R) and Vasily Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service, speaks to the media during a news conference at the Ukrainian Security Service on May 30, 2018 in Moscow
Efrem Lukatsky—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
11:17 AM EDT

(KIEV, Ukraine) — The Russian journalist who worked with Ukrainian authorities to fake his own death says he was smeared with swine blood and taken to the morgue as part of his elaborately staged murder.

Arkady Babchenko detailed the deception to reporters Thursday for the first time since Ukrainian authorities revealed they had staged his death to foil an alleged plot on his life by Moscow’s security services.

Babchenko told fellow reporters at a news conference in Kiev that he could have refused when Ukrainian officials approached him with the idea for the ruse about a month ago. He says he agreed of his own volition.

Kiev police said Tuesday that the 41-year-old Babchenko had been shot to death inside his apartment building, but announced the next day that he was alive and they had detained a suspect in the case.

